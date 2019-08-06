South Africa: Franschhoek Pass to Be Reopened the End of September

If all goes according to plan, Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape - the scene of heavy rockfalls in June - will open by the end of September.

According to the head of communications at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, Jandré Bakker, following a geotechnical investigation: "Contractors have been appointed to do rock barring and other necessary remedial work."

"If all goes according to plan and weather permitting, these remedial works will be complete by the end of September 2019," Bakker said on Tuesday.

He added that once the necessary work was completed: "The pass will be reopened to traffic."

On June 22, motorist Marc Thackwray, 28, escaped serious injury when massive boulders rained down on his car during a rockslide. He sprained his leg and had a swollen hand.

Photos of his crumpled bonnet and dented roof were widely circulated on social media.

On July 3, another rockfall occurred in the area after inclement weather in the province.

