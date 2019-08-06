South Africa: Trapped Humpback Whale Freed From Fishing Rope in 2-Hour Operation Near Port Alfred

5 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Vanessa Banton

After a two-hour operation, SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) officials freed a 9-metre humpback whale that became entangled in fishing rope near Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

People aboard a passing container ship saw the whale caught in fishing rope lines and flotation buoys in the vicinity of Port Alfred and reported what they saw to the network on Sunday.

"On arrival on the scene, SAWDN and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred commenced a search but no sign of the whale could be located and at last light on Sunday evening, the search operation was suspended," SAWDN spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

On Monday, fishermen alerted the SAWDN when they spotted the entangled whale about 1.5 nautical miles offshore from the Kowie River Mouth.

"While the SAWDN cutting equipment and gear in Port Elizabeth was being arranged to be transported to Port Alfred, the SAWDN and NSRI Port Alfred members, in Port Alfred, fearing that the whale may move away from where it had been spotted, rigged makeshift disentanglement cutting equipment and makeshift disentanglement gear that was used in this disentanglement operation," Lambinon said.

The whale was eventually located. Fishing rope was strung through and around the whale's mouth and it was attached to fishing gear, crayfish traps and flotation buoys.

"In a sensitive and delicate operation lasting two hours, the team gently cut all entangled fishing rope and gear, successfully freeing the adult whale from the entanglement.

"While the whale appeared to be weak and tired the whale does appear to be healthy following this ordeal. SAWDN is confident that after this successful disentanglement operation, the whale will survive and gradually regain strength and health," Lambinon said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Looks to Cement Trade Ties With African Countries
U.S. Looks to Cement Trade Ties With African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.