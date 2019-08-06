Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Resettlement Town

Maputo — Quitunda (Mozambique), 6 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged residents of the newly built town of Quitunda, in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, to make good use of their new homes, and help in the transformation of Palma town into a major city.

Nyusi was speaking after formally inaugurating Quitunda, which is the resettlement site for 560 households, who must leave their original homes in the Afungi Peninsula, where a gigantic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant is being installed.

The brick houses each occupy an area of 71 square metres. Each house has three bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom and both an internal and external kitchen. The houses are equipped with plastic tanks to harvest rain water.

Each house in Quitunda is connected to the electricity grid, and the water supply system. The main streets have public illumination at night. There is a primary school with ten classrooms, a health post (including a maternity ward), a waiting house where pregnant women can stay before giving birth, a police station, a market, a sports field, a bus terminal, a public administration building, and a community centre with public toilets.

Of the houses, six are for teachers, four for health workers, two for policemen, and two for civil servants. There are also two children's playgrounds, in the north and south of the town.

Nyusi told the people resettled in Quitunda that the new houses mark an improvement in their quality of life - hence the need to conserve the town and avoid disorderly construction.

He said the government envisaged this town, not only with homes and their associated facilities, but also a programme for agricultural and fishing activities. Nyusi believed that the residents of Quitunda could supply goods and services to the LNG mega-projects.

In the near future, he said, the health post will be upgraded to a hospital, with an operating theatre and facilities for hospitalising patients.

Residents who spoke to reporters said they are happy with their new life at Quitunda. Fatima Selemane was impressed that, for the first time in her life, she was living in a house with electricity.

"Sometimes I wake up scared in the middle of the night, and I ask if dawn has come early, but then I remember I'm living in a place that I used to think was only for whites", she said.

Another resident, Lucia Norte, said that playgrounds used to be things she only saw in books, bt now her children can play on the swings and experience the joys of childhood.

Quitunda is being gradually populated - in the second half of 2019, 160 households are moving in, following by 320 in the first quarter of 2020, and finally 80 in the second quarter.