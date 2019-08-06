Mozambique: Illegal Migrants Arrested in Tete

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 6 Aug (AIM) - The Mozambican police in the western province of Tete have arrested four illegal immigrants, two Bangladeshis and two Ethiopian, for their illegal presence in the country and for attempted bribery.

The four attempted to use a police officer, giving him 12,500 meticais (205 US dollars) which he was supposed to pass on to immigration officials who would then release them.

But the scheme went wrong when the immigration officials rejected the bribe and presented the case to the Tete provincial police command.

The head of public relations for the Tete police, Deolinda Matsinhe, told reporters that the provincial command ordered the detention of the four migrants, and began disciplinary proceedings against the policeman who agreed to carry the bribe.

"We are dealing with this situation, because it s not normal for one of our agents to become involved in a corrupt scheme, and at a time when we are fighting against this phenomenon in our ranks", said Matsinhe. "Exemplary measures will be taken against our colleague, so that he does not do the same thing again".

As for the migrants, they will be deported to their home countries, she added.