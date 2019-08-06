Mozambique: Illegal Migrants Arrested in Tete

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 6 Aug (AIM) - The Mozambican police in the western province of Tete have arrested four illegal immigrants, two Bangladeshis and two Ethiopian, for their illegal presence in the country and for attempted bribery.
The four attempted to use a police officer, giving him 12,500 meticais (205 US dollars) which he was supposed to pass on to immigration officials who would then release them.
But the scheme went wrong when the immigration officials rejected the bribe and presented the case to the Tete provincial police command.
The head of public relations for the Tete police, Deolinda Matsinhe, told reporters that the provincial command ordered the detention of the four migrants, and began disciplinary proceedings against the policeman who agreed to carry the bribe.
"We are dealing with this situation, because it s not normal for one of our agents to become involved in a corrupt scheme, and at a time when we are fighting against this phenomenon in our ranks", said Matsinhe. "Exemplary measures will be taken against our colleague, so that he does not do the same thing again".
As for the migrants, they will be deported to their home countries, she added.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.