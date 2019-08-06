Sudan: Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale Headed to Khartoum Tomorrow:

press release

Washington, DC — Experts Urge Strong Action by U.S. to Counter “Deep State” Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows in Sudan



U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale is scheduled to be in Sudan tomorrow, August 7, to meet with representatives from the Transitional Military Council and Forces for Freedom and Change, along with civil society.

The purpose of the visit according to the State Department will be to “encourage full and timely implementation of the agreements reached on July 17, and August 4, to create a civilian-led transitional government, and underscore our expectation that the transitional government will reflect the will of the Sudanese people.”

Experts at The Sentry and the Enough Project will be available for comment and analysis as the meetings on Wednesday unfold.

John Prendergast, Founding Director of the Enough Project, and Co-Founder of The Sentry, said: "The United States has a unique opportunity to support peace and democracy in Sudan. But leaving the current ‘deep state’ untouched is a recipe for continued violence and corruption-fueled gridlock. The U.S. should use network sanctions to target peace spoilers like General Hemedti and the Rapid Support Forces, as well as some of the companies that the intelligence and security services operate as a means of looting the wealth of the country. Until that underlying kleptocracy begins to be dismantled, there will be many agreements signed but none implemented."

Joshua White , Director of Policy and Analysis at The Sentry, said: "It's time for the U.S. government to prioritize stemming illicit financial flows from Sudan. Extensive corruption in the country serves to prop up Sudanese officials who repress and steal from their people. Under Secretary Hale should make clear that the U.S. will not tolerate the massive theft of state assets by those whose power is a legacy of Omar al-Bashir, and should take action through the U.S. Treasury Department’s powerful anti-money laundering and asset freezing authorities.”

The trip is part of Under Secretary Hale’s travel this week to Horn of Africa countries Somalia, Kenya, and Sudan.

