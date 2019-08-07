Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Resigns

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has resigned.

Oktay, who officially joined Gor last December, last week requested the club to grant him permission to attend to personal matters back at home.

"Kindly accept my resignation as Gor Mahia FC head coach effective today, the sixth day of August 2019. As you are aware, the decision has been forced on me by the personal challenges I am facing here in Europe.

"I wish to thank you and the entire club, including the fans for the opportunity you accorded me to manage this great club. I also wish you guys all the best in your forthcoming assignments," read part of Oktay's letter addressed to the club's hierarchy.

It is believed that Oktay's resignation has been triggered by the need to be close to his ailing parents as well as siblings in Turkey. The condition of his close family members had weighed down on the Turkish coach who guided K'ogalo to a record-extending 18th league title last term.

His departure means the Kenyan champions have to move with speed to replace him before Sunday's first leg Caf Champions League first round clash against Burundi's Aigle Noir since assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo does not have a Caf A coaching license required to lead a team in Caf competitions.