Kenya: Alfred Mutua Mutua 'Too Rich to Steal Public Money'

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says he is rich so he cannot steal public funds.

Dr Mutua said so on Tuesday in response to a call by critics including former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and incumbent Boniface Kabaka for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate him.

The governor said he was ready for arrest and questioning on allegations of corruption.

"All these allegations started with Muthama ... that I bought vehicles ... these people are thick ... I bought vehicles at a low price just to be able to purchase ambulances," he said.

"If I am found guilty please arrest me, but let them be careful what they wish for as they also have questions to answer," he told a business community meeting at Kenyatta stadium on Tuesday.

The county chief told off the former senator, saying he is attacking him in order to remain relevant ahead of the general election in 2022.

'HONEST LIVING'

Dr Mutua explained that he earns an honest living as he in the aviation and real estate businesses.

"I started my own company at the age of 19 ... I formed a company then left the country. When I came back I started Cobra Squad, whose first series earned me Sh25million and the next one Sh11million," he said.

He went on to say that he used that money to buy apartments in Nairobi and that he has his own planes for the aviation company.

Governor Mutua also said he had made investments outside Kenya.

Dr Mutua said he also took a loan to build a five-star hotel in Machakos town and that he makes deals with counties so as to save public funds.

ALLEGATIONS

On Monday, Mr Kabaka called for an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office.

Addressing mourners during the burial of former Machakos Municipality Mayor Donald Mutua in Mumbuni, he accused Dr Mutua of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws in discharging his duties.

He further said the governor should be investigated over the sh89 million deal for the de-silting of Marumba dam and the Sh50 million given by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

His sentiments were echoed by Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, who added that governors who are charged in court should stay out of office.

He said he wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to be even tougher in the war on corruption.