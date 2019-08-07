Kenya-Jamaica Bond Healthy

editorial

President Kenyatta is in Jamaica on a ground-breaking visit that has yielded several inter-state agreements principally in areas of the blue economy, tourism, sports and culture.

The historic state visit has also seen the President and his host, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, explore the possibility of easier flight connections between Nairobi and Kingston.

Like Kenya, Jamaica is a world leader in athletics, and there is a viable opportunity for a track and field exchange, with Kenya bound to teach Jamaica something in long distance running as barter for Kingston's sprints prowess. Such exchanges enhance people-to-people ties and boost economic partnerships.

POSITIVE EFFECT

On a similar mission to Havana last year, President Kenyatta launched a medical partnership that has since seen several Cuban doctors dispatched to our county hospitals to augment capacity in quality healthcare.

Meanwhile, last year's launch of direct Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and New York is already being felt, with quick, convenient connections into the USA and direct cargo flights bound to have a positive effect on our economy.

Our horticultural products now have a quick entry into the American market. And with Kenya Airways enjoying a code share agreement with US airline Delta, there's a huge possibility of attractive connections into the Caribbean.

Unfettered access to the Caribbean markets will hold Kenyan trade in good stead.

SPORTS BARTER

However, signing these pacts is one thing, and following them through to fruition is another. Some of the memoranda of understanding signed between Kenya and Cuba fell through with little to show for the exchanges, especially in sports barter, specifically in eagerly-anticipated boxing and athletics coaching programmes.

We hope the Kenyan delegation will aggressively nurture the Nairobi-Kingston relations and keep the fire burning, especially with Kenya hosting the African Caribbean Pacific summit later this year.