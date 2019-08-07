Kenya-Jamaica Bond Healthy

7 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

President Kenyatta is in Jamaica on a ground-breaking visit that has yielded several inter-state agreements principally in areas of the blue economy, tourism, sports and culture.

The historic state visit has also seen the President and his host, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, explore the possibility of easier flight connections between Nairobi and Kingston.

Like Kenya, Jamaica is a world leader in athletics, and there is a viable opportunity for a track and field exchange, with Kenya bound to teach Jamaica something in long distance running as barter for Kingston's sprints prowess. Such exchanges enhance people-to-people ties and boost economic partnerships.

POSITIVE EFFECT

On a similar mission to Havana last year, President Kenyatta launched a medical partnership that has since seen several Cuban doctors dispatched to our county hospitals to augment capacity in quality healthcare.

Meanwhile, last year's launch of direct Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and New York is already being felt, with quick, convenient connections into the USA and direct cargo flights bound to have a positive effect on our economy.

Our horticultural products now have a quick entry into the American market. And with Kenya Airways enjoying a code share agreement with US airline Delta, there's a huge possibility of attractive connections into the Caribbean.

Unfettered access to the Caribbean markets will hold Kenyan trade in good stead.

SPORTS BARTER

However, signing these pacts is one thing, and following them through to fruition is another. Some of the memoranda of understanding signed between Kenya and Cuba fell through with little to show for the exchanges, especially in sports barter, specifically in eagerly-anticipated boxing and athletics coaching programmes.

We hope the Kenyan delegation will aggressively nurture the Nairobi-Kingston relations and keep the fire burning, especially with Kenya hosting the African Caribbean Pacific summit later this year.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.