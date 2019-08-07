Nigeria: NNPC Seeks Military Support to Restart Oil Search in Chad Basin

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has solicited the support of the military for its planned re-entrance and commencement of full oil exploration operations in the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Trough.
The NNPC said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday it would require the protection of its workforce and high-tech equipment as it was prepared to return to business in the areas.
The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, made this submission when he led top Management of the NNPC on a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.
The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mr Kyari as saying due to the security challenges in the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Trough, the NNPC has not been able to mobilize fully to commence its operations in those areas.
Mr Kyari said the NNPC management was visiting the Chief of Defence Staff to seek the support of the Armed Forces to help the NNPC in re-entering the Chad Basin, Gongola and Benue Trough.
"The support will enable us (NNPC) to carry out our mandate for national development. Your support in terms of providing full security for staff and equipment is critical to us," he said.
He said the corporation equally required the military to intensify efforts in the protection of NNPC's pipelines and Right of Way (RoW) across the nook and cranny of Nigeria.
Mr Kyari said the NNPC was seriously challenged due to the nefarious activities of pipeline vandals, petroleum products thieves and other economic saboteurs that breach the operations of the corporation in various parts of the country.
The GMD recounted the significance of NNPC's contributions to the national economy, saying corporation's synergy with the Military was critical to the wellbeing of the nation's economic lifeline.
Responding, Mr Olonisakin described the NNPC as a strategic corporation that deserved to be given full military support to enable her deliver on her mandate to the Nigerian people.
"It is imperative for the Armed Forces and the NNPC to collaborate and synergize for the benefit of the country going by their various strategic roles to the nation. The Armed Forces operations, code named: Operation Wase and Operations Delta Safe, along with other operations, were geared towards protecting pipelines and various oil and gas facilities," he said.
He said the military and the NNPC had been working together and the visit of the GMD would further bolster the various operations to secure the oil and gas installations.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.