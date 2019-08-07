Nigeria: #BBNaija - Biggie Postpones Nomination Till August 11, Divides Housemates Into Two Camps

Lagos — The Big Brother has introduced new twists into the #BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' house as he divided the housemates into two camps and postponed their nomination for eviction till Sunday August 11.
Speaking during the show on Monday night, Biggie also cancelled nominations this week.
The Big Brother instructed each housemate to pick one coloured arm band from the black boxes designated by gender. Upon picking one each, they were to wear it and proceed promptly to the box with the matching colour of the arm band.
After completing the process, the 18 housemates were split equally into two teams - red and green - to compete in the BBNaija Challenges.
The Red Team members include Elozonam, Cindy, Enkay, Ike, Khafi, Tacha, Sir Dee, Omashola and Frodd. They named their team 'The Icons'.
While the Green Team, also named 'Cruisetopia', has Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Mike, Venita, Seyi, Mercy, Joe and Jackye as members.
Biggie however, explained the new dynamics of the show going forward, saying the housemates will henceforth play the games in their respective camps.
According to him, the nomination process will be replaced with the nomination challenge where the camps will go head to head with the winning camp including taking all the weekly supplies. The camp that loses will have all its members automatically up for possible eviction, he noted.
Speaking after this latest twist, the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said all housemates are safe and therefore, there will be no evictions on Sunday, 11th August.
Earlier in the day, Seyi emerged winner of the Head of House challenge after a rolling ball challenge where all housemates had to roll two pink balls from one end of a table to the other end with one finger.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
