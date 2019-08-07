Namibia: K-Legend Drops New Visuals but Misses NAMAs Nod

Windhoek — K-Legend whose real name is Kamwi Victor Manvwali released a very emotional video recently, which he dedicated to loved ones that passed away titled 'Angels calling my name' from his second album 'Undisputed'.
Although the quality of the visuals and storyline came out exceedingly well, this particular song did not make this year's Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) nomination list. He, however, confessed to Entertainment Now! that he expected to, at least, go through because he believes in his musical craft.
"Not being nominated has encouraged me and will sharpen me to work harder and deliver good music. But what can I say, NAMAs is the biggest music award platform in the country. So far, every year, it's basically just the same concept, the same artists mostly performing and the same artists winning. That's my honest view, no offence; but that's how I see it," he pointed out.
K-Legend entered the song in the best gospel category as well as 'Hallelujah' featuring Exit, which, according to him, has been receiving considerable airplay on radio, jukeboxes, taxis and buses.
The song centres around his uncle, aunt and first baby mama, who he lost not so long ago. It also tells how he was poisoned and almost lost his life. "I managed to overcome all the hardships, I decided to put my experience into music to share with the rest of the world through the only way I know-how," he explained.
The kwaito singer is determined to promote his album throughout the year with more videos set to come out and is already busy recording another album at the same time.
K-Legend recently released an emotional video, which did not make the NAMAs nomination list.
Read the original article on New Era.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.