Namibia: K-Legend Drops New Visuals but Misses NAMAs Nod

Windhoek — K-Legend whose real name is Kamwi Victor Manvwali released a very emotional video recently, which he dedicated to loved ones that passed away titled 'Angels calling my name' from his second album 'Undisputed'.

Although the quality of the visuals and storyline came out exceedingly well, this particular song did not make this year's Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) nomination list. He, however, confessed to Entertainment Now! that he expected to, at least, go through because he believes in his musical craft.

"Not being nominated has encouraged me and will sharpen me to work harder and deliver good music. But what can I say, NAMAs is the biggest music award platform in the country. So far, every year, it's basically just the same concept, the same artists mostly performing and the same artists winning. That's my honest view, no offence; but that's how I see it," he pointed out.

K-Legend entered the song in the best gospel category as well as 'Hallelujah' featuring Exit, which, according to him, has been receiving considerable airplay on radio, jukeboxes, taxis and buses.

The song centres around his uncle, aunt and first baby mama, who he lost not so long ago. It also tells how he was poisoned and almost lost his life. "I managed to overcome all the hardships, I decided to put my experience into music to share with the rest of the world through the only way I know-how," he explained.

The kwaito singer is determined to promote his album throughout the year with more videos set to come out and is already busy recording another album at the same time.

