Kenya: To Fire or Not Fire? FKF's Sh 50 Million Dilemma of Terminating Migne's Contract

6 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be forced to cough Sh50 million to Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne in the event they terminate his contract, Nairobi News understands.

The French coach is currently under pressure from a section of football fans and other stakeholders following Stars' exit from the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers with a loss to Tanzania this past weekend.

And Goal.com is reporting FKF officials may be stuck with Migne in their midst whether they like it or not, considering the repercussions of terminating his contract.

FINANCIAL HIT

"He (Migne) signed a contract until 2021 and if we fire him today (Monday), then we must pay him Sh50 million," a FKF source is reported as saying.

Asked if they were willing to take such a massive financial hit and sack the coach, the source said, "He has not helped us in any way. The team performed poorly at the Africa Cup of Nations and now we are out of the running to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship."

This development comes a day after Nairobi News reported that Migne had dared his employer to sack him.

MIGNE'S CONTRACT

"If the federation wants to fire me, let them fire me but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?" Migne said shortly after Kenya's loss to Tanzania on post-match penalties on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Migne signed a three-year contract in May 2018, which binds him to qualify the senior national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

FKF meanwhile will have to be wary of how they deal with Migne, considering they have in recent times been forced to pay former coach Adel Amrouche close to Sh60 million for unfair dismissal. Another case involving former coach Bobby Williamson is still in the courts.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.