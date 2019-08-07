Nigeria: Medical Leave - Zakzaky, Wife Working to Get New Passports

The leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat have started to process of obtaining a new international passport to enable them travel to India for medical treatment, Daily Trust learnt last night.
A source said the passports of Zakzaky and his wife were burnt during the violence in Zaria which led to their arrest.
"Once they secure passports, they will obtain visas to fly out to India," the source added.
Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it is still working to comply with the court order granting Zakzaky leave to travel India for medical treatment.
The spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya told Daily Trust last night that "Relevant stakeholders are being liaised with for compliance."
