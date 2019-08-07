South Africa: Lira Gets Honoured With a Barbie Which Looks Just Like Her

Lira becomes the first African to have a Barbie doll in her honour.
7 August 2019
News24Wire

Cape Town — Local singer Lira has been honoured with a Barbie doll made in her likeness, as part of Barbie's 60th Anniversary Shero campaign.

Since 2015, Barbie has honoured woman who continue to "break boundaries" in their industries. The campaign celebrates role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be.

"I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour, and I'm simply thrilled to be honoured in this way," Lira wrote on Instagram.

About the doll, which is dressed in an African print top created by local fashion designer Sello Medupe, Lira wrote: "I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll which I hope will inspire girls across the African continent."

A local jeweller also made the earrings.

Lira joins role models or "sheroes", who including Ibtihaj Muhammad, Maya Gabiera, Chen Man and Misty Copeland.

