South Africa: Lira Gets Honoured With a Barbie Which Looks Just Like Her

Cape Town — Local singer Lira has been honoured with a Barbie doll made in her likeness, as part of Barbie's 60th Anniversary Shero campaign.
Since 2015, Barbie has honoured woman who continue to "break boundaries" in their industries. The campaign celebrates role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be.
"I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour, and I'm simply thrilled to be honoured in this way," Lira wrote on Instagram.
About the doll, which is dressed in an African print top created by local fashion designer Sello Medupe, Lira wrote: "I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll which I hope will inspire girls across the African continent."
A local jeweller also made the earrings.
Lira joins role models or "sheroes", who including Ibtihaj Muhammad, Maya Gabiera, Chen Man and Misty Copeland.
Source: The Juice
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
South Africa's Lira Made into a Barbie Doll and We Love It!
Lira Announces Separation From Husband and Manager Robin Kohl
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.