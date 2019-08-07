Africa: Kagame - Mozambique Peace Pact Promises End to Decades of Conflict

President Paul Kagame yesterday witnessed the signing ceremony of the peace and reconciliation agreement in Mozambique.

The new agreement, which was signed in the capital Maputo, follows another signed earlier in August between President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique with RENAMO, ending decades of hostilities and a war that killed a million people.

The deal was signed in Gorongosa National Park, where RENAMO had maintained its military headquarters.

Following the signing Kagame said ; "I am honoured to witness the signing of this historic agreement. On behalf of the Government and people of Rwanda, I congratulate President Nyusi and the Mozambican Government, as well as the leadership of RENAMO for successfully concluding the peace talk."

For the people of Mozambique, the President said, today brings the promise of an end to decades of conflict and uncertainty, and the renewal of national unity and cohesion.

The agreement signed yesterday also promises peaceful national elections due to be held in October this year.

"This achievement matters to all of us in Africa. It shows that we can find solutions to our problems, no matter how protracted and difficult," Kagame stated. "Dialogue and inclusion cannot be imposed from outside. And once consensus is reached, it can only be sustained from within."

Mozambicans have come together to turn the page, the President said, adding that nothing should prevent this country from achieving even more, in terms of development and well-being for citizens.

Kagame's visit to Mozambique follows President Nyusi's State Visit to Rwanda in July last year.

Rwanda, Kagame stated, will continue to stand with Mozambique as a friend and a brotherly country.

"We are also partners in another important struggle, namely the one to integrate and transform our continent as a whole."

Nyusi's visit to Rwanda last july was preceded by the first Joint Permanent Commission leading to new agreements in air services, visa waiver, science, technology, higher education and professional training, as well as investment promotion.

Kagame had last visited Mozambique in October 2016, a visit that culminated into the signing of agreements in political consultations, culture, tourism, mineral resources, public administration, agriculture, livestock and fisheries.