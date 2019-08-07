Nigeria: Zamfara Govt to Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage to LG Workers

6 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)

The Chairman, Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Mallami Yandoto, has said that the state government would pay the N30,000 minimum wage to council workers in the state.

The chairman made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Tuesday.

Yandoto said he was not satisfied with the poor working conditions, which the local government employees were subjected to; being on a salary below the former N18, 000 minimum wage.

"I cannot imagine an officer on grade level 16 not earning up to N30,000 as monthly salary; how can efficiency be achieved with such poor wages".

He said the full implementation of new minimum wage to local government employees would enable them to be alive to their responsibilities.

According to him, they will also value the virtues of punctuality and commitment to work among other things.

"Henceforth, local government service commission will shoulder the responsibility of payment of local government staff salary, proper monitoring and improvement of staff commitment to duty," he said.

He said the commission would no longer fold its arms to allow political office holders victimise civil servants for reasons contrary to the rule of law.

Yandoto maintained that the commission was determined to sponsor local government staff to further their studies in any relevant institution of their choice, even outside the country.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.