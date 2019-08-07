South Africa: Minister, Cut the Red Tape and Free Small Businesses

opinion

The newly appointed Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, seems genuinely eager for the job. But enthusiasm is only a prerequisite; some actual policy implementation would be useful too.

It would be premature to pass judgment on our newly appointed Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, based on a few post-appointment media remarks and her recent budget vote speech. Equally, it would be irresponsible for the organisation representing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at Business Unity SA not to point out where she might direct more attention to successfully promote small business.

Since her appointment a month ago, her remarks have shown that she is one of the few new ministers who seems genuinely eager for the job. This is despite the widespread speculation that her domain, one of the fifth administration's creations, was to be folded into an uber economics ministry including trade and industry, economic development and other agencies of economic policy.

In media interviews, conducted days after her appointment, she appeared alive to the challenges facing SMEs: late payments, a maze of red tape and general survival issues related to the operating and policy environment. However, her ideas on cutting red tape require more fleshing...