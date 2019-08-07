South Africa: A Tale of Two ANCs

Civil war has broken out inside the party and the organisation is already split.
After a quarter of a century in power, the ANC, like most liberation movements in Africa, is in a death spiral.
The best of times was when Nelson Mandela took the oath of office as the first democratically elected president of South Africa. The worst of times came 22 years later with the Constitutional Court ruling that then-president Jacob Zuma had violated his oath of office; the age of wisdom of Oliver Tambo that culminated in democratic elections was replaced by the foolishness of the ANC in electing Jacob Zuma president.
The dawn of democracy was a spring of hope and the mass looting of state resources is our winter of despair. Today, 25 years since the ANC came to power, South Africa is broken, unstable and broke.
The glorious movement that launched a heroic struggle against apartheid, is now the greatest threat to South Africa. Factional battles that began after Mandela's presidency have destroyed the party of liberation. Money has conquered the current leaders of the organisation. Under the ruinous presidency of Zuma, the state succumbed to corruption and looting on an industrial scale. Now...
