Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Hunting for His 7-Year-Old Child He Has Never Seen

Bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz has revealed shocking details of his first-born child he fathered seven years ago and whose whereabouts he has no clue.

Diamond's current girlfriend, Kenyan radio presenter Tanasha Donna, is due to give birth to what was initially thought to be the musician's fourth child. He had two children with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and one with Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto.

However, Diamond has clarified that he's already a father of four children, but doesn't know the whereabouts of his first-born.

LOST CONTACT

According to the singer, he sired the child with a woman from Mwanza while he was still a upcoming artiste. He later lost contact with the child's mother and efforts to find her and the child have been futile.

Diamond said the baby was born when he had just started dating bongo actress Wema Sepetu.

"So far nina watoto watatu ijapokuwa naweza nikawa na watoto wanne kwa sababu nina mtoto wangu alikuaga Mwanza, mamake hakunipaga.

"Ni zamani kidogo nafikiri kipindi kile kile naanzana na Wema," Diamond revealed to poet, singer and Vlogger Mrisho Mpoto on his Kaa Hapa channel.

NEVER MET CHILD

Diamond went on to reveal he has never met his first-born child, but understands that he is in Japan.

"Hata sikuambiwa jina, nilitakiwa nionane nae ila mamake akawa ananikwepesha... nikawa najaribu kumrequest nikawa nampigia mama mtu akawa hataki sijui kwa sababu gani mimi simuelewi.

"Kuna siku nilikutana naye, nilikuwa niko Mwanza nikamwambia basi mlete mwanangu nimwone, nikaambiwa amepelekwa Japan sijui na bibi yake. Kwa hiyo huyo ndiye anayetakiwa kuwa first born wangu, sasa hivi anatakiwa awe na miaka saba"

Diamond revelation comes days after he refuted claims of cheating on heavily pregnant Tanasha with Lulu Diva after they were caught on tape getting cozy during his DJ's Rommy Jones album launch in Dar es Salaam a few days ago.