South Africa: Wholesale, Retail Sector Minimum Wage Rates Amended

6 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has announced amendments in the wholesale and retail sector wages for employees earning above the National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act rates.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the new 4.53% adjustment for various job categories will be applicable from 2 August 2019 and will apply to workers who earned above the NMW Act rates.

"For workers in the wholesale and retail sector, who earned below the NMW, their wage increase was effected in January 2019 when the NMW was initially implemented," the department said.

The latest adjustment of 4.53% applies to workers in both Area A and Area B, which is all other areas not listed in Area A. The increases are as per the sectoral determination, which governs the setting of minimum wages in identified vulnerable sectors.

Area A includes the Metropolitan and Local Municipality of Bergrivier, Breede Valley, Buffalo City, Cape Agulhas, Cederberg, City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, City of Tshwane, Drakenstein, Ekurhuleni, Emalahleni, Emfuleni, Ethekwini Metropolitan Unicity, Gamagara, George, Hibiscus Coast, Karoo Hoogland, Kgatelopele, //Khara Hais, Knysna, Kungwini, Kouga, Hessequa Local Authority, Lesedi, Makana, Mangaung, Matzikama, Metsimaholo, Middelburg (Mpumalanga), Midvaal, Mngeni, Mogale, Mosselbaai, Msunduzi, Mtubatuba, Nama Khoi, Nelson Mandela, Nokeng tsa Taemane, Oudtshoorn, Overstrand, Plettenbergbaai, Potchefstroom, Randfontein, Richtersveld, Saldanha Bay, Sol Plaatjie, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Swellendam, Theewaterskloof, Umdoni, uMhlathuze and Witzenberg.

The amended sectoral determination will apply to cashiers, drivers, clerks/sales assistant/sales persons/bakers, displayers, supervisors, block managers, trainee managers, assistant managers and managers.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
