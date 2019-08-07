Somalia: Court Fines British Citizen for Airport Security Breach

6 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A court in Mogadishu has on Tuesday fined British citizen, Andrew Brian Irlam USD 7,000 for compromising security at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Brian was arrested by Somali airport security agencies while trying to board airline to the United Arab Emirates with a bullet-proof vest and seven rounds of ammunition.

The Banadir court dismissed two other charges leveled against the UK national.

The incident comes just months after another A British security contractor, Antony Cox who was working in Somalia for the American security company Bancroft Global Development was arrested at Somalia's main airport in the capital, Mogadishu after security agencies discovered tear gas canisters in his bag ahead of departure from the country to Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Cox was charged with endangering public safety.

Airport security at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu has been heightened since an explosion blew a hole in the side of Dallo airlines in 2016 after a laptop bomb was smuggled onto the aircraft through security at the terminal.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

