South Africa: Malema - Journalists Must Not Be 'Crybabies'

Judgment was reserved on Tuesday in the case between the SA National Editors Forum and the EFF. While the forum and journalists continued to call for the party to be held accountable for intimidating the media, EFF leader Julius Malema showed no signs of backing down.
EFF leader Julius Malema continued to defend his criticism of the media on Tuesday 6 August, claiming that the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) was trying to limit political speech and journalists must not be "crybabies" when attacked on social media.
Malema was speaking after two days of hearings in the Pretoria Equality Court where Sanef and five journalists were seeking to interdict the EFF from intimidating the press and endorsing those who attack journalists in the party's name.
"Where we see clear hate particularly from recognisable members of the EFF and leaders we condemn it and we call them to order," said Malema, who also accused the media of trying to bring the EFF down due to foreign financial interests in the sector.
Sanef and the five journalists - Adriaan Basson from News24, Barry Bateman from Eyewitness News, Max du Preez from Vrye Weekblad, Pauli van Wyk from Daily Maverick, and Ranjeni Munusamy...
