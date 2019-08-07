Kenya: No Longer Waiguru - Newly Wed Governor Drops Ex-Husband's Name

7 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi has dropped her ex-husband's name, just weeks after her traditional wedding to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Kamotho and Mumbi wedded in a lavish Kikuyu traditional ceremony on July 13 attended by Presuident Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The governor was previously married to Tony Waiguru and retained the surname even after their divorce.

On Tuesday, she told journalists that she now prefers to be called Anne Mumbi or Anne Mumbi Minji Minji or Anne Mumbi Kamotho Minji Minji.

"On my name, we will communicate officially on the branding. For now, you can call me Anne Mumbi or Anne Mumbi Minji Minji or Anne Mumbi Kamotho Minji Minji... whichever. It's just a name," she told journalists after the Supreme Court upheld her gubernatorial win over Marth Karua

The governor said she will soon issue a statement addressing the confusion surrounding her surname.

Their traditional wedding was under the guidance of a Kikuyu tradition counsellor Mr Kimani Murugami.

After solemnising the couple's relationship, Mr Murugami forced them to vow that "they will never divorce or separate".

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

