Zimbabwe: Andy Muridzo Vows Will Not Reunite With Jah Prayzah

Popular Zimbabwe artist Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya, affectionately known as Andy Muridzo, says he is never going back to Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement again.

The 27-year-old, who is well known for his songs Dherira and Chidhafudhudha off his Album Ngarizhambe, was signed under the record label, Military Touch Movement in January 2017.

A year later, Muridzo told a local radio station on Tuesday, he realised the deal was only benefiting Jah Prayzah more than him and he later in March last year, he terminated his contract he says he was not satisfied with.

Muridzo scoffed at claims that he would reunite with Jah prayzah's Military Touch Movement.

The talented musician said he was satisfied with his current music management.

"I am one person who never goes backwards," he said.

"I am running things professionally."

The Harare musician said people should be prepared to see a new Andy Muridzo with the help of his new music management.