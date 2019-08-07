Uganda: Bobi Wine Spits Fire At Ziggy Wine Vigil

The kidnap, torture, and death of local musician and People Power activist Michael Kalinda aka Ziggy Wine will not break down Ugandan youths' resolve to bring about change in government, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has said.

Speaking at Ziggy's vigil in Gganda in Nansana, Wakiso district on Monday night, a visibly angry Kyagulanyi said the murder of 28-year-old will only reinvigorate their resolve to bring to an end President Yoweri Museveni's 33-year rule. Ziggy, according to family members, had hallmarks of torture burns and his two fingers chopped off and his left eye gouged out.

Kyagulanyi told mourners that, a time has come for Ugandans to do something at an individual level to bring an end to their suffering. Kyagulanyi said Ugandans have got to lose the fear for death because even keeping quiet and uninvolved will also lead to their death anyway perhaps even quicker.

He cited the death in February 2018 of Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio, a staunch supporter of President Museveni. Kyagulanyi said, although Radio acknowledged the ills of the current government, he decided to stay on the fence and not say or do anything about it - hoping that the situation would get better with time.

Radio succumbed to injuries sustained in a bar brawl in Entebbe, and Kyagulanyi said, because the government has failed to build and stock hospitals with medicines for all Ugandans, Radio had to be rushed from Entebbe some 45km away so as to get proper medical attention. And even then, Kyagulanyi said, when he was rushed to Nsambya hospital, he did not get the much needed treated and was referred to Case clinic where he passed on despite Museveni contributing $8,300 (Shs 30m) towards his medical bills.

"Radio's silence contributed to the continuation of the current system that has continued to torment Ugandans. Radio hoped things would sort out themselves but they did not. Things only got worse" he said.

HOUSE SLAVE OR PLANTATION SLAVE

Kyagulanyi said more than everybody else in the country, Ugandan musicians have the biggest platform that they can use to talk about the current injustice, abuse, human rights abuse, corruption.

He said in times of dictatorships, it is always musicians who stand up to rally people to bring an end to the people's suffering. Kyagulanyi said Ugandan musicians can choose between taking money from Museveni and stay as house slaves or help the plantation slaves (citizens) to bring an end to slavery.

"These acts of torture for me is actually a sign of fear. Once you lose your fear for them, they lose their control over you. For me, I lost my fear for them sometime back and they can't touch me. What can they now say to me?" Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said, unlike their parents who feared death and let Museveni's rule carry on unchallenged, the current generation will fight on so their children do not suffer like they are suffering.

"Everyone is a candidate for death. Never let anyone use death to intimidate you from doing what you ought to do. Museveni and his men are not immortal. They also have 10 fingers like all of us. They too will die as well... Ziggy has gone early and even those who tortured him to death will also follow him. Don't cry for Ziggy anymore, they have killed him, they have finished him. Think about yourself and your children and what you can do." added Kyagulanyi.

PEOPLE REVOLUTION

Kyagulanyi said there is a tendency for Ugandans to think only politicians should face up to the regime, yet it is everyone's duty to bring an end to the suffering.

"We'll get our freedom back or die while trying to get that freedom back. We don't fear death. Ziggy you have gone early but we shall come with them. Ziggy we shall never shame you. Ziggy we'll continue your revolution. Ziggy help us in whatever way you can to help cause this revolution. Ziggy they killed you but did not kill your dream."

Ziggy will be buried on Wednesday at his ancestral home in western Uganda in Bushenyi. Ziggy, a celebrated mobile phone technician leaves behind 4 children and two girlfriends (one of them pregnant).