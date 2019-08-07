Gambia: Emil Sambou Scores Brace in Jamal Final League Game

Gambian striker, Emil Sambou has scored two goals during his Sheikh Jamal 2-2 draw against NoFel Sporting Club in their final Bangladesh League match played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday 1st of August.
The 25-year-old opened the scoring the Dhanmondi-based team in the 15th minute for completing his double in the 51st minute of the second. Khandokar Ashraful Islam and Ismael Bangoura came from behind to leveled for their side in the 55th and 85th minutues respectively.
The former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and South Africa's Santos FC striker has inspired his side to settle for a draw in their final game of the Bangladesh Premier League
The Gambian striker who signed a short-term deal together with Ebou Kanteh will be looking forward to stay longer than what he signed after scoring six goals in eleven matches for Sheikh Jamal since moving in.
Sheikh Jamal finished the Bangladesh Premier League season in sixth position with 28 points, while NoFel Sporting Club relegated into the Second Division after finishing twelfth position with 20 points after twenty-four matches.
