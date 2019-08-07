Zimbabwe: ED Son, Grace, Sikhala in U.S.$15 Million CBZ Loan Default Scam

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's son and former First Lady Grace Mugabe's names have featured prominently in a list of 26 high profile individuals who received millions of US dollars in CBZ loans which they have failed to pay back.

The list involves outspoken top opposition politicians Job Sikhala and Independent MP Temba Mliswa who has been very vocal against corruption.

Also on the list are exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo and former CIO boss, Happyton Bonyongwe.

According to the list, the individuals received a total US$14,913,000 worth of loans from then CBZ chief executive and now central bank governor John Mangudya between 2010 and 2014.

According to documents, nothing has been recovered and MDC Deputy President Tendai Biti's law firm has been engaged to recover the funds.

"The loans were approved by the former CBZ CEO John Mangudya. Most of the below mentioned have just decided to ignore them," reads the document.

"Efforts have been made to track these persons down and some of these have been handed over to CBZ lawyers Biti and Associates so as to try and recover the amounts," reads the document.

"Normal banking procedures were not followed and there is suspicion of underhand deals, the bank has been left exposed.

"Some of the individuals have since left the country and some are in prison. The whereabouts of Olivia Muchena and Mandiitawepi Chimene are also unknown."

The biggest beneficiary of the scandal which has been kept under wraps is former First Lady Grace who took US$4 500 000 during deposed President Robert Mugabe's tenure.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Jnr was given US$400 000 while vocal anti-corruption agitator Mliswa received US$350 000.

Exiled former Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo was given a US$200 000 loan while current Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Paul Mavhima got US$120 000.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu, who was recently named by his party youths as one of the most corrupt in the country, received US$1 300 000.

Retired army chief, Brigadier Douglas Nyikayaramba got US$135 000, key player in the November 2017 coup Christopher Mutsvangwa (US$650 000), former RBZ Governor Gideon Gono (US$2 000 000) and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife Jocelyn (US$900 000).

Government owns 16.01% of the bank, the largest service provider in the country with assets worth over US$1 billion.

Study Full List Below;

1. Jocelyn Chiwenga US$900 000

2. Brigadier Douglas Nyikayaramba US$135 000

3. Andrew Mhlanga US$200 000

4. Lynette Undenge/Samuel Undenge US$350 000

5. Andrew Moyo US$120 000

6. Ignatius Chombo US$500 000

7. Douglas Mahiya US$75 000

8. Christopher Mutsvangwa US$650 000

9. Gideon Gono US$2 000 000

10. Grace Mugabe US$4 500 000

11. Prof Jonathan Moyo US$200 000

12. Prof Paul Mavhima US$120 000

13. Supa Mandiwanzira US$400 000

14. Leo Mugabe US$300 000

15. Mandiitawepi Chimene US$100 000

16. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Jnr) US$400 000

17. Happyton Bonyongwe US$300 000

18. Olivia Nyembesi Muchena US$200 000

19. Didymus Mutasa US$375 000

20. Temba Mliswa US$350 000

21. Joseph Chinotimba US$100 000

22. Job Sikhala US$100 000

23. Abigail Chihuri US$500 000

24. Obert Mpofu US$1 300 000

25. Edna Madzongwe US$650 000

26. Mabel Chinomona US$88 000