Ghana: 'Community Participation in Local governance Is Key to Devt'

The Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese of the Catholic Church in the Upper East Region has observed that community participation in local governance is a tool for rapid and sustainable development.

The Parish Priest of Bolgatanga and the Dean of Catholic Priests in the Dioceses, Very Reverend Father Lawrence Azure, made the observation on behalf of the Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, during the maiden Town Hall Meeting of the Bolgatanga East District Assembly of the Upper East Region, held last Friday.

The forum on the theme, "Community participation in local governance for rapid and sustainable development," jointly organised by the Assembly, Justice and Peace Commission and GIZ of German Development Co-operation, brought together stakeholders including Christian Mothers, Assembly members, civil society organisations and Persons With Disabilities, among others.

The Bishop stated that apart from playing divine role assigned by God to the church, the Catholic Church believes that community participation in local governance can bring about rapid and sustainable development.

He said the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese of the Catholic Church in partnership with other organisations in the region have been implementing a local governance project dubbed, "the Justice and Peace Commission" in the region to create awareness on the need for the citizenry to participate in governance activities at the local level.

He said the local governance project which is being implemented in Garu, Zebilla, Talensi, Bongo Districts, Bawku Municipal, Kassena-Nankana East, Kassena-Nankana West, Builsa North Districts of the Upper East Region, and West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region underscores the need for citizens to participate actively in governance activities at the local level.

"The project is intended to build the capacities of the Justice and Peace Commissioners on what local governance was about as far as the Ghanaian law is concerned and how citizens could participate at the local level so that activities of government will be meaningful to them," he explained.

Most Reverend Agyenta said even though the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) performs its role of educating citizens on their political and civic duties, there was still the lack of knowledge among many about how government functions.

He said the Catholic Church in Ghana has collaborated with government and NGOs to build responsible communities through advocacy, awareness creation among other projects, adding that "the essence is to build strong and viable congregants to champion the spiritual and physical development needs of their communities for growth, prosperity, peace and just society."