Cameroon: Azah Melvine - Aiming for Greater Heights

In just six years of career, she has succeeded in writing her name in the history of Cameroon cinema.

Melvine Azah Awa, who hails from the North West Region of Cameroon, was trained at the Ruphinas House of Fame in Bamenda. She made her first step into theatre before embracing film in 2013. Four years later, she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie "Ndonne" at the Cameroon Film Awards in London and also in the Best Female Hope category at the Red Feather Awards. "Acting has always been my dream career. Growing up as a child, I wanted to impact lives and acting for me seemed the best way to achieve this." Melvine said. This explains her numerous awards and nominations. She won the Best Cameroonian Actress at the 22nd Ecrans Noirs festival for her role in "Rebel Pilgrim". Her performance in the movie gained her respect especially for a young actress who is still tracing her path. The 27-year-old movie actress has already featured in about 10 films, amongst which are: "Rebel Pilgrim" by Paul Samba and Chinepoh Cosson (2017), "Ndonne" by Naya Ruphinas (2016), "Zig Zag", "Wain Wi" and "The Beast". However, it was her role in Rebel Pilgrim, in which she played Leyonga, a 17-year-old girl whose father wants to marry his old friend so as to enable him pay the bride price of his fourth wife that won the Best Cameroonian Actress at the Ecrans Noirs festival in 2018. Melvine Azah thus became the second Cameroonian to be awarded the best actress in Central Africa after Patricia Bakalack. The actress once stated: "My priority is to impact lives through art by all possible means". A good moment for Melvine's career was when she was awarded three prestigious awards in the same category for three different awards; Best Actress at the 22nd Ecrans Noirs in 2018, the Lithuanian Film Center awards (L.F.C) on January 2019 at Sotigui in February 2019. This is an award that increased her prestige in the movie industry. Apart from being a movie actress, Melvine Azah is equally a network marketer. She carries out this activity during her spare time. Single and waiting, she dreams of being a role model for thousands of youths.