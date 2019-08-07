Morocco: Parliamentary Relations - House Speaker Invited in Morocco

Moroccan Ambassador to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh transmitted the invitation in an audience accorded him Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril on August 05, 2019.

Within the framework of further strengthening bilateral relations between Cameroon and Morocco especially in the parliamentary domain, the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, has been invited by his counterpart of Morocco for an official visit in the near future. The invitation was transmitted by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh in an audience granted him by the House Speaker on August 05, 2019. Talking to the press after the audience, the Moroccan diplomat said he handed over the official invitation of the House Speaker which is intended to solidify parliamentary relations existing between both countries. "I had the honour to be received by the Speaker of the National Assembly. The reason for the audience was to transmit an invitation from his Moroccan counterpart to carry out an official visit in Morocco to reinforce cooperation ties especially parliamentary relations between both countries," he stated. Mostafa Bouh noted that Cameroon and Morocco enjoy wonderful parliamentary relations. "There exist solid parliamentary relations between Cameroon and Morocco and I think the visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Cameroon will be an occasion to foster already existing excellent relations between the two friendly nations," he added. Ambassador Mostafa Bouh further highlighted other areas of cooperation between Cameroon and Morocco. "The relations between both countries are rich, dense and very serene in varied domains such as training, health and agriculture with Moroccan banks being present in Cameroon. It is a multi-formed state of cooperation," he detailed.