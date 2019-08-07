Eritrea: Secondary Education Certificate Results Released

6 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

The Bureau of Standards and Evaluation, National Higher Education and Research Institute (NHERI), would like to announce to the public that the Eritrean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (ESECE) 2019 results have been released today August 6, 2019.

Of the total 16,064 students that participated in the examinations, around 40.8 % of them passed for degree, diploma and certificate levels.

Bissrat Ghebru (PhD)

Director, Bureau of Standards and Evaluation, NHERI

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

