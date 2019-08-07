Eritrea: President Isaias Received Senior Saudi Delegation

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki to day, 6 August, received and held talks with senior Saudi delegation led by Let. Gen. Prince Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Coalition Forces against Terrorism.

The meeting that was held at the State Palace was focused on the development of bilateral relations between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia as well as security of the Red Sea region.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare, Commander of the Eritrean Navy and Col. Melake Kiflemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Navy and Maj. Gen. Yahya Mohammed Asiri, Naval Operation Authority of Saudi Arabia, Brig. Gen. Khalid bin Mohammed Alramali from Joint Forces Command, and Brig. Gen. Hassan bin Saad Alshahrani Saudi Naval Operation.