Eritrea: President Isaias Received Senior Saudi Delegation

6 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki to day, 6 August, received and held talks with senior Saudi delegation led by Let. Gen. Prince Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Coalition Forces against Terrorism.

The meeting that was held at the State Palace was focused on the development of bilateral relations between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia as well as security of the Red Sea region.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare, Commander of the Eritrean Navy and Col. Melake Kiflemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Navy and Maj. Gen. Yahya Mohammed Asiri, Naval Operation Authority of Saudi Arabia, Brig. Gen. Khalid bin Mohammed Alramali from Joint Forces Command, and Brig. Gen. Hassan bin Saad Alshahrani Saudi Naval Operation.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.