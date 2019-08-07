Nigeria: 2Baba Not Sick or in Hospital - Management

News went viral on social media yesterday that pop music legend, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2Baba, was rushed to the hospital after suffering relapse from an undisclosed ailment he had been treating.

According to the report which claimed that the 'African Queen' singer had been admitted in the hospital for sometime now, he defied medical advise to fulfil a 'contractual agreement', else he would have remained on bed rest.

"2Face was in the hospital, but had to surface to meet up with a contractual agreement. Naturally, he would have remained in the hospital, but because of the fact that he is a brand, he had to attend the meeting. It was while there that he relapsed again and had to be rushed back to the hospital", the report had claimed.

However, when E-Daily reached out to the singer's management, a member of his team who pleaded anonymity confirmed that 2Baba actually attended an event organised by the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, but was never rushed to the hospital or hospitalized at any point in time as claimed in the online reports.

"I'm not aware of 2Baba being sick, rushed to the hospital or hospitalized in recent times. Yes, he attended an event at the Nigerian Stock Exchange but he did not at any time suffer a relapse nor was he rushed to the hospital. He is hale and hearty", the source affirmed.

VANGUARD