South Africa: Ngidi, Shamsi in Titans Pre-Season Tour to Seychelles

Cape Town — The Titans will return to the Seychelles later this month as part of the franchise's pre-season preparations.

A 24-man party, including 18 players , travel to the Seychelles on Wednesday, August 21 and will spend five days on the main island of Mahé before making their way back to South Africa on Monday, August 26.

The team will once again be based at Avani Seychelles Barbarons Resort & Spa for the duration of the tour.

During their stay, the Sky Blues are set to play a 20-over fixture against familiar opposition, the Gran Kaz Kings at the Stad Popiler on Sunday, August 25. The home side will be made of players chosen from all ten teams in the local league.

This is the Titans' second successive tour of the Seychelles, and head coach Mark Boucher is relishing the return.

"I think all of the guys had a fantastic experience last year, and the hospitality and friendliness was second to none," Boucher recalled.

While on the island, the team will take an active role in driving cricket development in the local community by hosting a coaching clinic for 300 boys and girls from Mahé.

Boucher has named an 18-man squad to travel to the Indian Ocean Island with national players Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi included in the touring party.

It will be the first time that youngsters Neil Brand, Ruan de Swardt and Kyle Simmonds link up for a pre-season tour with the Sky Blues.

"Obviously, the priority is building towards the new season. This trip will be a good chance for the players to gel and get into a good rhythm before the competitive season starts in October," Boucher added.

Titans squad for the pre-season tour of the Seychelles:

Andrea Agathangelou, Matthew Arnold, Farhaan Behardien, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Henry Davids, Ruan de Swardt, Tony de Zorzi, Dayyaan Galiem, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tshepo Moreki, Alfred Mothoa, Lungi Ngidi, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Simmonds, Grant Thomson

Source: Sport24