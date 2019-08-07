Ghana: An Open Letter to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

opinion

Your Excellency, I wish to personally congratulate you for the wisdom and tenacity of purpose you have demonstrated so far in achieving prosperity, stability and maintaining the peace we are enjoying as a state.

I have been following with keen interest the current debate on the construction of a new Parliamentary Chamber for the country. In my considered opinion it is a good proposal and if carried out will add to the landmark achievements of your innovative and dynamic government, especially if you could raise donor funding or support for the project.

Apart from the fact that it will be a feather in your cap, it will create several jobs before, during and after the construction process. Obviously, Ghanaian architects, engineers, artisans and unskilled workers and their families will benefit directly and indirectly from the proposed parliamentary chamber project; notwithstanding the fact that there are other important projectsandprogrammes other citizens are harping on.

Your Excellency, kudos to you and your august team of ministers for the great achievement chalked especially in the agricultural sector. That food in Ghana has been abundance since the launch of the planting for food and jobs is a remarkable achievement of your illustrious Government.

Your recent launch of the Rearing for Food and Jobs at Wa is also an initiative that will as well boost meat production in the country and cut down the overwhelming meat imports into our dear country in order to save our scarce foreign exchange earnings.

Kindly allow me also to put on record that your railway sector bold initiative to link Ghana and Burkina Faso is another evidence of your visionary leadership to revamp the lost glory of our dear Nation.

Sir, you have our full backing and we will do whatever we can to support your astute government to achieve its well- considered divine goals which I personally believe will definitely put Ghana back on the path to prosperity for all and sundry.

I, Nana Timothy Kwame Serbeh Akan Chief of Wa, salute you Sir and Pray for God's continued guidance in your tireless efforts to rebuild Ghana to its former glory through your laudable programmes and projects.

Yours Sincerely,

Nana T.K. SERBEH