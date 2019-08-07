Ghana: GOA Holds Athletics Workshop for St. Nicholas School

Teachers and students at St. Nicholas School in Tema have benefitted from an athletics workshop organised by the Ghana Olympians Association (GOA), a voluntary association of former Ghanaian Olympians.

Located in the Manhean area in Tema, St. Nicholas was selected because the school aims at giving broad range of education to the children, which include sports, music and foreign languages.

The training workshop, which focused on enhancing the fundamental movement skills that translate across different sports disciplines, was offered as part of GOA's school and youth outreach programme to inspire future generations of Ghanaian Olympians.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr Andrew Owusu, an Olympian and a resource person, said in particular, the training was to encourage teachers and students to learn creative means of boosting their capability in fundamental sports related movement skills, while promoting core values of Olympism -- Excellence, respect and friendship.

"Apart from building a continued access to the technical and practical knowledge of GOA members, we (GOA) partnered St. Nicholas in this important exercise to ensure sustainability and growth of what was learned through the workshop, among others," he explained.

The GOA is a member of the African Olympians Association (AOA) and the World Olympians Association (WOA).