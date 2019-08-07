Ghana: Unichem Bids Farewell to Chairman & Visionary

Unichem Ghana Group mourns the passing of their Chairman and Founder Mr. H.D. Mohan at 89 years of age.

A unique, special and noble human being who lived by the ethic of giving is receiving, he touched the lives of many with an unlimited, kind, and generous heart.

From humble beginnings in India where he was born on March 5th 1930, to a quest for survival as he left education at the tender age of 12, and then to the heights of running successful pharmaceutical businesses in West Africa and beyond, he was a pivotal Healthcare pioneer from as early as 1965 when he initially established the business in Liberia under the name "Mohan's Medical."

Mr. H.D.M was well respected by those in the medical fraternity - he conducted all his relationships in spirit of friendship with trust, respect, dignity and an underlying faith in God.

To H.D.M, a good relationship with business colleagues or family was paramount before anything else in life.

After relocating to Ghana in 1992, he became a driving force behind the collaboration between Unichem Industries and LUEX Healthcare - a U.K. based Pharmaceutical Company that he himself founded in 1987 -who for the first time in Ghana's history permitted a local company to manufacture quality pharmaceuticals under license of LUEX U.K.

Today LUEX is a household name in Healthcare, improving lives & treating patients across all major therapeutic categories. Unichem Ghana continues to be one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in the country for Quality multinational products from countries like U.K., U.S.A., Germany &France, whilst the manufacturing wing Unichem Industries continues to expand the profile of "Made in Ghana" products with pride.

As a loving family man, he leaves behind a legacy of 3 generations.

We salute a true officer and gentleman and give gratitude to Lord God above for his colorful and bountiful 89 years.

We bid farewell to a Great Legend who inspired us all to achieve standards of excellence in our lives, and thank him for his vision, leadership & legacy.

Dear Father, the Unichem Family promise to keep your spirit alive by continuing to deliver Quality Healthcare to Ghana & Beyond.

Amen