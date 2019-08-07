Ghana: Migration Information Centre Established in Tamale

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has established a centre called Migration

Information Centre (MIC) in the Tamale metropolis in the Northern Region to provide relevant information to prospective travelers outside the country.

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi speaking during the inauguration of the centre at Tamale on Saturday indicated that the officers in the centre would be offering free expert advice in counselling to prospective migrants.

This, according to him would help halt the abuses and inhuman treatment often meted out to migrants especially irregular or illegal migrants.

He mentioned that the GIS had over the years instituted measures to fight against irregular migration in the country and that the establishment of the information centre would assist achieve that goal.

Mr AsuahTakyi was of the view that educating and sensitising the public, particularly the youth about the dangers of irregular migration would go a long way to reduce the ascendancy of irregular migration among the youth.

"We are poised to provide relevant information and advice for the youth on the migration issues," he emphasised.

The Comptroller General, therefore, entreated the officers stationed in the centre to be up to their responsibilities by 'opening their doors wide' for all to feel free to walk in for all kinds of information related to travelling.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, who was excited about the

establishment of the migration information centre said it would save the lives of the youth of the area, especially from the dangers of irregular migration.

He lamented that many precious lives had been lost in recent time in the region due to irregular migration, and pledged to assist the centre to reach out to the youth on the dangers associated with the irregular migration.

The minister entreated the GIS to partner media practitioners especially those in the electronic media to carry out their message to the general public.

He also commended the Spanish government in assisting GIS to establish the centre in the region.

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Alicia Rico Perez Del Pulgar on her part reaffirmed Spanish government commitment to support the government of Ghana to improve lives of its people.