Ghana: Ashantigold Set Confed. Cup Agenda

Ghana's representatives in the Confederation of Africa Football's (CAF) Confederations Cup Competition (CCC), AshantiGold, has begun preparations in earnest, aiming to make an impact in the competition this year.

The 'Miners' have been drawn against Akonangui FC from Equatorial Guinea in their first game and they are hoping to scale that hurdle as they aim to realise their dream of qualifying for the league stage.

The 'Aboakese' lads qualified for the competition after winning the Tier 2 competition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, beating Nzema Kotoko in the finals.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Club, Frederick Acheampong, said the 'Miners' will not be mere partakers in the competition, adding that, "we are ready to battle for progression to the league stage of the competition."

"In fact, we were the first side in Ghana to play in the CAF Champions League. We played in the finals against Raja Casablanca and lost in 1996. Beyond that the Club has made other attempts but could not go far."

Ashgold will travel to Ebebiyin, one of the venues for the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea, in the second week of August for the first leg encounter to be followed by the second leg clash at the Len Clay Sports Stadium two weeks later.

Mr. Acheampong noted that the club has signed a Brazilian Coach, Ricardo da Rocha and attacker, Marco Silva to give the club an international appeal.

"We have beaten former champions of Burkina Faso, Rahimo FC 1-0 in a friendly match and that should tell you the kind of preparations we are having. We are targeting top sides to expose our boys, especially the inexperienced ones to the tough nature of the competition," Mr. Acheampong, popularly called Achie, indicated.

He urged the fans to support the team whether in good or bad times as management and the playing body set out to win trophies for them.

The Ashgold CEO noted that it was the hope of the club that the Ghanaian representatives in the CCC and the Champions League, Asante Kotoko will go far in the competition to convince CAF to restore the additional slots taken from Ghana.