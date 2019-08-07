Ghana: 500 Residents of Mpemehuasem Receive Free Health Screening

More than 500 residents of Mpemehuasem at the Ga West Municipality and its adjoining communities on Saturday received a free health screening to enable them to know their health status and seek early treatment.

The event, organised by the Accra Technical University (ATU) with support from Ghana Association of Quasi Government Health Institutions (GAQHI), formed part of series of activities lined up for the 70th Anniversary celebration of ATU.

Beneficiaries were screened for blood sugar level, blood pressure, body mass index, malaria, diabetes, hypertension, sickling test and hepatitis B.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, in an interview with the media noted that the essence of the exercise was to bring the local people, especially the old and the aged, who were often unable to attend regular medical checks together and offer them the opportunity to know their health status in order to seek early treatment for any ailment.

He explained that majority of the people did not know their health status, especially blood pressure their sugar level and this often had serious consequences on their health, hence the need to help such people.

Prof. Nii Odai commended the chiefs and people of Mpemehuasem for the support in carrying out the event successfully, and urged the public to pay attention to their health to enhance community development.

The Head of Medical Laboratory and Technology Department of ATU, Dr Henry Hackman said, "we believe that there are a lot of ailments that are hidden in people and we wanted the free medical screening to be at this location to identify the prevalent diseases in the area, so that afterwards, the health directorate will follow up and address them."

He said the aim was to ensure that the citizenry stayed healthy since the Mpenhuasem campus would soon start operating.

Prince Bambo, a medical doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who gave a talk on the effect and management of hypertension, advised the public to undertake regular check-ups at hospitals and approved health centres and not to wait until they are critically ill.