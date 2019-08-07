Namibia Lays Down Ethical Guidelines for Hunting As Communities Set to Get Bulk of Tourism Income

analysis

Namibia's environment minister has outlined plans to ensure that at least half of all income from tourism and hunting goes to local communities, and that strict ethics and social media guidelines are applied to hunting in the country.

Addressing the leadership of all 86 of Namibia's community conservancies, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, outlined a new directive that "at least 50% of the total annual income from tourism concessions and hunting activities... must be allocated towards the implementation of community development projects."

These projects, prioritised at the local level, include drought relief, boreholes, electrification, classrooms, school materials, scholarships and health clinics. Invested directly into communities, in addition to employment opportunities and cash income from tourism concessions, these benefits provide the incentives for sustainable use of wildlife and to conserve large areas of communal land.

Shifeta was addressing Namibia's Conservancy Chairperson's Forum on 17 to 18 July in Otijwarongo, which came after a series of collaborative events across southern Africa. As a leading country in community-based natural resource management (CBNRM), the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (Nacso) convened the chairs and managers of all 86 conservancies across Namibia at the Forum. Safari...