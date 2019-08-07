Liberia: Ministry Dedicates Timbo River Bridge

For The Smooth Passage

The decision was reached back in May this year to relaunch the bridge in order to prevent pedestrians from the unsafe and hazardous crossing over the Timbo River Bridge aimed at safeguarding Lives and properties.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is pleased to announce to the Public a new date for the formal dedication of the Timbo River Bridge which is slated for the 7th of August 2019, at which time vehicles will be allowed to access said bridge; thereby allowing the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles to boost trade and commerce in that part of the country.

The Ministry however encourages all citizens to adhere to this announcement so as to prevent accidents that could claim lives and properties.

In a related development, the Ministry of Public Works has commenced consultative discussions with those likely to be affected by the construction of two interchange bridges in Monrovia, precisely the Congo Town belt during the construction period.

The Ministry has therefore advised all residents within the vicinity of the Project to begin making preparations for relocation.

The Ministry has however assured adjoining property owners who will be affected that a just compensation will be made consistent with approved standard. Source: Ministry of Public Works' Facebook page