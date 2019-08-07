Liberia: Ministry Dedicates Timbo River Bridge

For The Smooth Passage
The decision was reached back in May this year to relaunch the bridge in order to prevent pedestrians from the unsafe and hazardous crossing over the Timbo River Bridge aimed at safeguarding Lives and properties.
Meanwhile, the Ministry is pleased to announce to the Public a new date for the formal dedication of the Timbo River Bridge which is slated for the 7th of August 2019, at which time vehicles will be allowed to access said bridge; thereby allowing the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles to boost trade and commerce in that part of the country.
The Ministry however encourages all citizens to adhere to this announcement so as to prevent accidents that could claim lives and properties.
In a related development, the Ministry of Public Works has commenced consultative discussions with those likely to be affected by the construction of two interchange bridges in Monrovia, precisely the Congo Town belt during the construction period.
The Ministry has therefore advised all residents within the vicinity of the Project to begin making preparations for relocation.
The Ministry has however assured adjoining property owners who will be affected that a just compensation will be made consistent with approved standard. Source: Ministry of Public Works' Facebook page
Read the original article on New Republic.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.