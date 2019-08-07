Gambia: Police, NIA Investigate Case of Detained Soldiers

The Police and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have joined the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) to investigate the case of detained soldiers. According to the army relations officer, the investigation is ongoing.

The arrested soldiers were Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin Sannneh, Lance Corporal Ousman Jammeh, Lance Corporal Lamin Touray, Lance Corporal Lamin E Jarju and Warrant Officer Class 1Manga Bah.

Army spokesperson, Major Lamin K. Sanyang in an interview with this reporter on the 23rd July 2019 at defence headquarters in Banjul, said their investigation has revealed that the detention of these soldiers was in relation to comporting themselves in a manner that is not in conformity with military ethics, professionalism and discipline.

"GAF will investigate the matter thoroughly with a joint investigation panel. That's why we involved institutions that have the required skills and professionalism. This security institutions are the State Intelligence Service and the Gambia Police Force who have some of the skills to investigate cases of this nature," he said this in our previous interview.

When asked about the allegation attempted by these soldiers to gun down the CDS, the PRO in response said, "Well, our investigation is not looking at only one aspect but instead we're looking at everything like act of discipline conduct. Therefore, once investigators are done, we would be able to establish the truth."

PRO Sanyang urged the general public to be patient with the investigators and said once the report of their investigation comes out, GAF will publicise it.

The military high command under the leadership of Chief of Defense Staff, General Masanneh Kinteh, has ordered the head of the military police to immediately conduct investigation into this matter. Six people were arrested and 3 others escaped arrest and are still on the run.

Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin E. Jarju and Manga Bah Warrant Officer Class 1 were released by the Army after they were questioned by investigators.