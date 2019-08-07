South Africa: Body of Newborn Baby Found On Centurion Rubbish Dump

The body of a newborn baby was discovered at the Mooiplaas landfill in Centurion on Tuesday.
ER24 medics were called to the scene by a local security company.
"On arrival at 11:27, ER24 medics were led deep into the landfill, where they found the body. Medics assessed the baby boy and found he had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Tuesday.
The newborn was declared dead on the scene.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.
Tshwane West police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 a case of concealment of birth was being investigated by the Olievenhoutbosch police.
No arrests have been made.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.