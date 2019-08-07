South Africa: Body of Newborn Baby Found On Centurion Rubbish Dump

6 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The body of a newborn baby was discovered at the Mooiplaas landfill in Centurion on Tuesday.

ER24 medics were called to the scene by a local security company.

"On arrival at 11:27, ER24 medics were led deep into the landfill, where they found the body. Medics assessed the baby boy and found he had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Tuesday.

The newborn was declared dead on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Tshwane West police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 a case of concealment of birth was being investigated by the Olievenhoutbosch police.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.