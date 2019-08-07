South Africa: Body of Newborn Baby Found On Centurion Rubbish Dump

The body of a newborn baby was discovered at the Mooiplaas landfill in Centurion on Tuesday.

ER24 medics were called to the scene by a local security company.

"On arrival at 11:27, ER24 medics were led deep into the landfill, where they found the body. Medics assessed the baby boy and found he had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Tuesday.

The newborn was declared dead on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Tshwane West police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 a case of concealment of birth was being investigated by the Olievenhoutbosch police.

No arrests have been made.

