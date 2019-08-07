Sudan: Kabbashi Meets British Special Envoy

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Lt. Gen. Shamsuddin Kabbashi met at the Republican Palace Tuesday with the British Special Envoy for Sudan Ambassador Robert Ferozer, where they discussed the agreement reached by the Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change last Sunday. The British envoy said, in a press statement after the meeting, that Britain welcomed the agreement, stressing the desire and readiness of his country to make this phase successful through the support of the Sudanese people and the transitional government, describing the meeting with the Gen. Kbashi as fruitful. The British envoy expressed his happiness to visit Sudan at this moment, which he described as important in the history of Sudan, where most of the Sudanese parties were able to meet in a unified position through which they were able to reach this agreement, in addition to the positive attitude and feeling formed by the Sudanese people to support the transitional period arrangements and their readiness to move towards forming democratic government.