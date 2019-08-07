Sudan: Political Activist Calls to Avoiding Exclusion Policy in Marginalized Areas

Al Damazine — The political activist Yahya Ismail Khanak said the Sudanese Revolution erupted as a result of historical political accumulation of failure since the independence. He explained that the political elites failed to manage the positive aspects of diversity and the potential resources in the country.

Furthermore Khanak highlighted that the rebel movements have appeared since the independence as a result of the adopting exclusion policy and negligence to legitimate demands related to balanced development and equal participation.

Meanwhile Kanak called the Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and Change to distance from exclusion policy and focused on the real crisis instead.

