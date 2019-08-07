Sudan: Political Activist Calls to Avoiding Exclusion Policy in Marginalized Areas

Al Damazine — The political activist Yahya Ismail Khanak said the Sudanese Revolution erupted as a result of historical political accumulation of failure since the independence. He explained that the political elites failed to manage the positive aspects of diversity and the potential resources in the country.
Furthermore Khanak highlighted that the rebel movements have appeared since the independence as a result of the adopting exclusion policy and negligence to legitimate demands related to balanced development and equal participation.
Meanwhile Kanak called the Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and Change to distance from exclusion policy and focused on the real crisis instead.
Al Damazine, Aug 6 (SUN- The political activist Yahya Ismail Khanak said the Sudanese Revolution erupted as a result of historical political accumulation of failure since the independence. He explained that the political elites failed to manage the positive aspects of diversity and the potential resources in the country.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.