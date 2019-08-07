Sudan: Wali of Red Sea State Receives Chadian Ambassador to Sudan

Port Sudan — The Caretaker Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State Maj. Gen. Essam Abdel-Farraj received here Tuesday the Chadian Ambassador to Sudan Salih Hamid and his accompanying delegation, who are now on a visit to the state. The ambassador's visit was to check the movement of foreign trade of Chad through Sudanese seaports, inspect the yards dedicated to Chad's imports in the dry port of Salloum and open a follow-up office in Port Sudan. The Red Sea State's Wali welcomed the delegation of Chad, pointing out to the importance of the visit in facilitating the flow of Chad's imports through the Sudanese ports, referring to its impact on supporting the developed relations between the two countries. For his part, the Chad's ambassador praised the advanced relations between Sudan and Chad, expressing his country's blessing to the agreement on the Constitutional Declaration in Sudan, indicating that the agreement confirms the awareness of the Sudanese people and their keenness to the interests of the country.