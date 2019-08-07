Sudan Participates in Countering Labor Trafficking Conference

6 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nairobi — The Regional Conference for Countering Labor trafficking kicked off Tuesday in Nairobi.

The Head of National Committee for Countering Human Trafficking and Public Lawyer for Republic of Sudan, Dr. Sidig AL Sharif chaired the Sudanese delegation to the conference.

The conference which was organized by the German Agency for Development Cooperation would last for two days.

Representatives of National Committees for Countering Human Trafficking in Horn of African countries, UN and civil society organizations would participate in the conference.

The conference would discuss means of protecting labors against human trafficking.

SUNA learnt that The Sudanese delegation would present Sudan's efforts before the conferees in the field of protecting immigrated labors against human trafficking practices.

