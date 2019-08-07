Sudan: Abdul-Khalig Stresses Importance of Linking Expatriates With Homeland

6 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Committee of Social and social affairs of the Transitional Military Council Lt. Gen. Salah Abdal-Khalig has affirmed the importance of the Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad in linking the Sudanese people abroad with their homeland and enhancing their links with the organ itself as well as the employment of their expertise and savings in development. Lt. Gen. Abdal-Khalig announced, during his meeting at his office Tuesday with the Secretary General of the Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad Ambassador Essam Awad Metwally and the delegation accompanying him, the consent of the State to start the implementation of the Expatriates Bank. He referred to the importance of the role of Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad in serving the expatriate issues. He affirmed their readiness to support the organ to perform its role in the required manner, praising the organ implementation of the program on consolidating the loyalty of Sudanese expatriates to their homeland. Ambassador Metwally extended briefings on the performance of the organ during the last period, revealing that there are a package of incentives for expatriates previously approved by the former Council of Ministers represented in exempting customs duties, unified fees and medical insurance for expatriate families as well as e-learning, explaining that the decision included 28 items of incentives that will be implemented gradually, stressing the organ keenness to implement these incentives to encourage the expatriates to contribute to support the national economy.

