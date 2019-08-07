Sudan: Abdul-Khalig Stresses Importance of Linking Expatriates With Homeland

Khartoum — The Head of the Committee of Social and social affairs of the Transitional Military Council Lt. Gen. Salah Abdal-Khalig has affirmed the importance of the Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad in linking the Sudanese people abroad with their homeland and enhancing their links with the organ itself as well as the employment of their expertise and savings in development. Lt. Gen. Abdal-Khalig announced, during his meeting at his office Tuesday with the Secretary General of the Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad Ambassador Essam Awad Metwally and the delegation accompanying him, the consent of the State to start the implementation of the Expatriates Bank. He referred to the importance of the role of Organ of Sudanese Working Abroad in serving the expatriate issues. He affirmed their readiness to support the organ to perform its role in the required manner, praising the organ implementation of the program on consolidating the loyalty of Sudanese expatriates to their homeland. Ambassador Metwally extended briefings on the performance of the organ during the last period, revealing that there are a package of incentives for expatriates previously approved by the former Council of Ministers represented in exempting customs duties, unified fees and medical insurance for expatriate families as well as e-learning, explaining that the decision included 28 items of incentives that will be implemented gradually, stressing the organ keenness to implement these incentives to encourage the expatriates to contribute to support the national economy.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.