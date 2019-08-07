Sudan: Deglo Real Partner and Important Part of Revolution - Experts

6 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The political expert and university lecturer, Dr. Issam Dekin, emphasized that Lt. Gen. Mohmed Mamdan Deglo is the real and important side of the revolution success besides the Armed Forces and the security organs, referreing to the repeated chants (when Hemedti with us, we don't care).

He noted in the survey made by SUNA with a number of the political experts and anylists on the statements of Deglo following the initialing of the constitutional document, and his indication that the Sudan has abandoned differencies, and that the Sudan is the winner, indicating the stance of the Rapaid Support Force along side the people and its secure of the revolution.

He denounced the stance of the Communist Party and other parties of the Forces of Freedom and Change against the RSF, reminding them of their rejection to the orders of the toppled president to preak- up the general command's sit- in.

Dekin pointed to the role of the RSF in achieving peace in Darfur and its regional and international role in combating the cross-border drug trafficking, and securing Sudan's borders.

On his part, the Chairman of Al- Ga'ad (Tomorrow) Party, Nourain Abdul Gafa, noted that the supreme goal of the constitutional declaration is the homeland, its security and stability, commending statements of Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglo after the signing of the declaration, stressing his vital role in the revolution and the negotiations success.

